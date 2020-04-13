Man, 27, accused of molesting boy in station toilet

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a high school boy inside in Ota Ward last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 13).

At around 10:00 p.m. on March 26, Akira Honma, a company employee, allegedly touched the lower body of the boy inside a toilet at JR Kamata Station.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Honma denied the allegations. “I have no memory [of the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Kamata Police Station.

According to police, the incident took place after Honma entered a private stall as the boy attempted to leave.

Honma surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.