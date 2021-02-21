Man, 26, does ‘not recall’ abducting girl into Ikebukuro hotel

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged abduction of a girl into a hotel in Toshima Ward last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 19).

Last November, Toma Sakaki, of no known occupation, allegedly pulled the girl, aged in her teens, from the street into the hotel in the Ikebukuro area against her will.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abduction for the purpose of obscenity, Sakaki denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect told police.

Prior to the incident, the girl enjoyed a meal with the suspect. While standing in front of the hotel, the suspect then grabbed her by the arm and took her to a room inside.

The suspect also engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl inside the room, police said.