Man, 26, accused of molesting woman in parking lot

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Higashiyamato City, reports TBS News (June 16).

At just past 9:15 p.m. on May 15, Shota Komachi, a company employee, allegedly pinned the woman, aged in her 20s, to the ground in the parking lot and forcibly fondled her chest.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Komachi admitted to the allegations. “I haven’t been to a fuzoku [commercial sex] parlor since last year,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Komachi is a resident of Higashimurayama City. Prior to the incident, the suspect spotted the woman inside a train carriage.

After the train stopped at a station, she exited the carriage. He then followed her to the parking lot over a distance of roughly 300 meters as she commuted home.

Komachi emerged as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage and a description of the suspect provided by the victim.

“I saw her on the train, and she was my type,” Komachi also said.