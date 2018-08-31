 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 26, accused of filming lower body of school girl in net cafe

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 31, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the illicit filming of a middle school girl earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 30).

In April, Chikara Yamaoto used a smartphone to film the lower body of the girl, then 14, inside an internet cafe.

Chikara Yamamoto (Twitter)

Police had previously arrested Yamamoto for the same crime with a different girl. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations. “I target girls who come from troubled homes,” the suspect was quoted by police.

