Man, 25, not prosecuted over alleged choking, molestation of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 25-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Suginami Ward last year, reports TBS News (Dec. 24).

On a day in September of last year, Kento Yamada, a part-time employee, allegedly grabbed the woman, aged in her 20s, from behind on a road as she commuted home and began choking her. He then fondled her lower body.

Upon his arrest in November on suspicion of indecent assault, Yamada denied the allegations. “I do not at all recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

On December 19, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Yamada. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Yamada became a person of interest for police after he was identified as being the person seen following the victim over a distance of 2 kilometers from Fujimigaoka Station on the Keio Inokashira Line.