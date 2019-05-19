Man, 24, accused of attempting to sexually assault woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 24-year-old man after he attempted to sexually assault a woman in Sumida Ward last week, reports TV Asahi (May 18).

At around 1:00 a.m. on May 17, Yamato Shiitakenishi grabbed the woman from behind after she entered her apartment and covered her mouth. He then is alleged to have attempted to sexually assault her.

However, Shiitakenishi fled the scene after the woman let out a loud scream.

“I just wanted to make friends with her,” the suspect was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations.

The suspect was apprehended after an officer on patrol spotted him about 90 minutes after the incident.

An examination of security camera footage showed a man believed to be Shiitakenishi following the woman over a distance of around 500 meters as she commuted home.