Man, 23, suspected of repeatedly stealing motorcycle parts

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who is suspected in dozens of thefts of motorcycle parts in the Kanto area, reports TV Asahi (June 3).

In April, Katsuya Mizuno, of no known occupation, allegedly pulled a muffler and other parts from a medium-sized motorcycle parked in a monthly lot in Katsushika Ward.

“In the Tokyo metropolitan area and Saitama Prefecture, I’ve done this about 50 times,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

After the incident in Katsushika, the owner of the motorcycle, a male civil servant, found that the parts were on display on an internet site. He then alerted police.

According to police, Mizuno sold the stolen parts to a motorcycle store located in Saitama Prefecture. He surfaced as a person of interest after police checked sales records at the store.