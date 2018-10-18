 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 23, suspected in pair of assaults in Shibuya

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 18, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who is suspected in a pair of a assault incidents in Shibuya Ward last week, reports NHK (Oct. 18).

On October 9, Yuto Otake, of no known occupation, allegedly came up behind 46-year-old male office worker at a park in the Honcho area and struck and kicked him in the head and face, causing skull a fracture.

The victim suffered serious injuries that are expected to require 2 months to heal. The suspect has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

Yuto Otake
Yuto Otake (Twitter)

Otake surfaced as a person of interest in the case for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

About 15 minutes after the incident, a 47-year-old male office worker riding a bicycle was assaulted by an unknown assailant on a road about 500 meters from the park. The victim suffered light injuries, police said.

Based on an eyewitness account, police believe the assailant in the second incident was Otake.

