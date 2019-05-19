Tokyo: Man, 23, not prosecuted over fatal stabbing at foster home

TOKYO (TR) – After receiving a mental examination, a 23-year-old man in custody over the fatal stabbing of the head of the foster home in Shibuya Ward will not be prosecuted, prosecutors said last week, reports Fuji News Network (May 18).

In February, Hitoshi Tahara, of no known occupation, used a knife to fatally stab Shinya Omori, 46, in the abdomen at Wakakusaryo, a foster home located in the Hatagaya area that provides care to minors.

Officers arrested Tahara at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He was later sent to prosecutors on suspicion of murder.

During questioning, the suspect said that he acted out of resentment toward the facility after his experience living there. Tahara told police after his arrest, “I wanted to kill. I aimed for the heart.”

On May 17, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Tahara. It is believed that the results of the mental examination conducted after the incident showed that Tahara was of unsound mind. He will enter a medical institution.

Police said previously that Tahara had been living in various internet cafes. He purchased the knife in Omiya City, Saitama Prefecture between two and three weeks before the incident.

Tahara lived at the facility over a three-year period until he was 18. He departed in 2015, police said previously.