Man, 23, accused of ordering Yokohama pachinko parlor robbery

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who is suspected of ordering the alleged robbery of a pachinko parlor in Yokohama City last year, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 30).

At around 10:50 a.m. on April 10, 2019, three perpetrators broke into a shop attached to the parlor that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes and beat a male part-time employee, 71, in the face.

They then fled the scene with about 12 million yen in cash. The employee suffered minor injuries, police said previously.

In the latest development, police arrested Yuda Ara another a 17-year-old boy for allegedly ordering the robbery. Both suspects have declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

Last September, police arrested a male national of the Philippines living in Fujisawa City and four youths, aged between 16 and 19, as a part of the investigation.

The youth arrested with Ara is believed to have delivered the money to Ara.

Police believe that the suspects were behind several other pachinko parlor robberies in the prefecture.