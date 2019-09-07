Man, 23, accused of molesting female university student

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee in the film industry over the alleged molestation of a female university student in Kawasaki City earlier this year, reports TBS News (Sept. 5).

In May, Daichi Nakatani, 23, came up from the woman, 22, as she commuted home on a road in Tama Ward. He then allegedly fondled her upper body.

Nakatani, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I touched her chest, but I do not remember anything after that,” the suspect was quoted by police in partially admitting to the allegations.

During questioning, Nakatani added that he carried out the same crime “on other occasions.”

Police are now investigating whether the suspect was behind several other reported incidents in the same area between April and June.