Man, 21, nabbed over burglary of Machida residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old man over the alleged burglary of a residence in Machida City last week, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 8).

Early on March 6, Tsuyoshi Nakamura gained access to the residence by breaking a window. Upon entry, he allegedly snatched a wallet before encountering a male occupant, aged in his 70s.

After punching him in the face, the suspect fled the scene.

Nakamura, who has been accused of trespassing and theft, admits to the allegations. “I did it because I wanted money,” the suspect was quoted by police.