Man, 21, admits to committing bag-snatching incidents

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old man who has admitted to carrying out several bag-snatching incidents, reports TBS News (Oct. 9).

Early on April 28, Tatsuma Sakurai, of no known occupation, snatched the bag of a 76-year-old man from the front basket of his bicycle on a road in the Shin Okubo area of Shinjuku Ward.

In carrying out the crime, Sakurai used a bicycle to follow the victim. The suspect grabbed the bag, which contained a mobile telephone, when the victim stopped momentarily, the Shinjuku Police Station said.

“My cash had run out, and I needed to do something,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations. “I did this about four times.”

Three days before, Sakurai is believed to have been behind the theft of a bag containing cash from a woman, aged in her 80s, in the same area.