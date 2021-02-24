Man, 20, who did ‘not recall’ alleged molestation of woman not prosecuted

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 20-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Feb. 24).

On January 6, Minto Iwama, of no known occupation, allegedly came up behind the woman, aged in her 20s, and pushed her down on a road street in the ward.

After licking her face and neck, he pulled off her clothes and rolled up her brassiere to lick her chest. He also stole her handbag containing about 17,000 yen in cash.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Iwama denied the allegations. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect said.

On February 19, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Iwama. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Iwama, who lives in Taito Ward, was not acquainted with the woman. Prior to the incident, she was on her way to meet her boyfriend.

After she fled, she found her boyfriend who alerted police. Officers then apprehended Iwama at the scene.