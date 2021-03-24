Man, 20, posed as doctor to take obscene videos of high school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man who posed as a doctor to take obscene videos of high school girl, reports TBS News (Mar. 24).

Around last December, Yuki Nogami, of no known occupation, allegedly used his smartphone to film him engaging in sex with the girl, then 16, inside the apartment he was living at in Taito Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child pornography law, Nogami admitted to the allegations, police said.

The suspect, who is a resident of Maebashi City, Gunma Prefecture, met the girl via Twitter. “I want to take a look [at you] for my studies,” he falsely told her.

The matter emerged after a 22-year-old woman went to police over a nude photograph of her that was posted online by Nogami.

The image was taken during a video chat with the woman, a university student. Nogami demanded that the she engage in sex with him and provide online gift cards in exchange for his deleting the image.

An examination of the smartphone of Nogami showed videos featuring several girls, police said.