Man, 20, accused of molesting female jogger at Tama River

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman jogging along a river trail in Ota Ward last month, reports TBS News (June 10).

On the night of May 31, Hirai Muroyama, of no known occupation, allegedly grabbed the chest of the woman, aged in her 20s, while she sat on stairs for an embankment of the Tama River.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Muroyama said that he had been drinking prior to the incident. “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, I had been unable to go out,” he said, “and she was a cute girl to my liking.”

During the incident, the woman was taking a break from jogging on the trail along the river. As the suspect grabbed her, she turned around and their eyes met, which caused him to flee the scene.

Muroyama became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.