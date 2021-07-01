Male nurse accused of drugging, sexually assaulting acquaintance

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a male nurse of the alleged drugging and sexual assault of a female acquaintance, reports HBC (June 30).

According to police, the suspect is Kira Oba, a 24-year-old resident of Sunagawa City.

Police alleged that Oba slipped a sleeping powder into an alcoholic drink consumed by the woman, aged in her 20s, and fondled her body while she was passed out at his residence between the night of April 24 and the following morning.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault Tuesday, Oba admitted to the allegations. He was sent to prosecutors the next day.

Around the time of the incident, Oba and the victim were drinking with other persons at his residence.

Police believe that Oba slipped the drug in the drink such that others at the party were unaware of the act.

After the incident, the woman had a clouded memory of what transpired. Later in April, she consulted with the police because she felt “uncomfortable.”

During questioning, the suspect hinted at carrying the same crime several times before.