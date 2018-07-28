 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Male company employee accused of molesting girl

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 28, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male company employee over the alleged molestation of a girl earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (July 27).

In May, Hiroshi Ishikawa, 35, grabbed the girl, aged in her teens, near her residence in Koto Ward and blocked her mouth. “If you let out a scream, I’ll kill you,” the suspect reportedly said. “Now, come along with me.”

The suspect took the victim to an emergency staircase of a nearby building and fondled the lower half of her body.

“Until my lawyer comes, I’ve got nothing to say,” Ishikawa was quoted by the Fukagawa Police Station.

Hiroshi Ishikawa
Hiroshi Ishikawa (Twitter)

Prior to the incident, Ishikawa saw the girl exit an elevator of her building and requested that she assist him, police said.

Ishikawa became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage showed him fleeing the scene by bicycle.

