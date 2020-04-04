Male company employee, 56, arrested over fatal assault in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested a male company employee over the alleged fatal assault of a male pedestrian at a railway station in Yokohama City early on Friday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 4).

At around 4:45 a.m., Yushi Sato, 56, allegedly shoved Yoshinori Seki, 68, to the ground in front of the South Exit of JR Kannai Station in Naka Ward.

Seki was confirmed dead at a hospital at around 6:20 a.m., police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of manslaughter, Sato admitted to the allegations. “I bumped my arm with the arm of someone I don’t know,” the suspect said. “We got into a dispute, and I used my elbow to shove him down.”

After the incident, a pedestrian alerted police, saying that “a man is collapsed.” After he was confirmed dead, Seki’s face exhibited several scratches and bruises.

An examination of security camera footage showed that the incident took place as the two persons were passing one another in front of the station.