 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Male bar employee not prosecuted for dousing woman with bleach

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 6, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male bar employee for allegedly pouring bleach on a woman in Yokohama City last month, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 5).

On the night of July 8, Kazuya Nakamura, 42, came up from behind a 35-year-old woman on a pathway near Chinatown in Naka Ward and allegedly doused her clothing with what is believed to have been bleach.

Nakamura admitted to the allegations upon his arrest. “When [the victim] didn’t recognize [the bleach], I felt refreshed,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I’ve done this several times.”

On Monday, prosecutors announce the non-prosecution of Nakamura. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Police suspected that Nakamura was behind five other similar incidents involving different women that took place in the same area.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yokohama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »