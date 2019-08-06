Male bar employee not prosecuted for dousing woman with bleach

KANAGAWA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male bar employee for allegedly pouring bleach on a woman in Yokohama City last month, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 5).

On the night of July 8, Kazuya Nakamura, 42, came up from behind a 35-year-old woman on a pathway near Chinatown in Naka Ward and allegedly doused her clothing with what is believed to have been bleach.

Nakamura admitted to the allegations upon his arrest. “When [the victim] didn’t recognize [the bleach], I felt refreshed,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I’ve done this several times.”

On Monday, prosecutors announce the non-prosecution of Nakamura. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Police suspected that Nakamura was behind five other similar incidents involving different women that took place in the same area.