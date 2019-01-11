Malaysians found with 5 kilograms of stimulant drugs strapped to bodies at Haneda

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last month arrested two male Malayasian nationals after they were found to have 5 kilograms of stimulant drugs strapped to their bodies upon their arrival at an airport in the capital, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 10).

On December 23, Japan Customs officials at Haneda Airport found each of the two suspects, aged 19 and 31, to have 2.5 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, taped to their legs, buttocks and abdomen beneath their clothing.

The suspects, who posed as tourists upon arrival, were searched after an official noticed that their clothing appeared unnatural after they disembarked from a flight from Kuala Lumpur. The drugs, which were packed in plastic bags, have an estimated value of 300 million yen, police said.

During questioning, the suspects, who have been accused of smuggling, said that they received the drugs at a hotel in Malaysia after communicating who offered a “lucrative job opportunity” via a social-networking service.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.