Malaysian man accused of smuggling stimulant drugs in ‘Snow White’ figurines

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police has arrested a Malaysian national and two of his daughters over the alleged smuggling of stimulant drugs inside ceramic figurines for the film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” reports TBS News (Feb. 16).

According to police, Wong Siewmin, a 53-year-old resident of Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, and his two daughters are likely members of a ring that smuggles kakuseizai.

On February 6, ten ceramic figures shaped like dwarves from the film arrived at Narita International Airport as cargo from Malaysia.

After customs officials found 2 kilograms of stimulant drugs concealed inside the figurines two days later, the contraband was swapped out and replaced with other materials.

The shipment was sent onward to the intended address in Urayasu City. On February 13, police arrested Wong, daughter Chinatsu Ebisawa, 36, who lives at the address, and the second daughter, aged 18.

The investigation continued at Wong’s residence in Ichikawa, where investigators found 10 ceramic apples containing an additional 4 kilograms of stimulant drugs.

Wong told police that he was to receive 2.4 million yen for his role in the scheme. “After receiving instructions from an acquaintance, I was to receive payment,” he said in admitting to the allegations.

Both daughters deny the allegations, saying they were unaware of what was inside the ceramic figurines, police said.