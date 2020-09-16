Line chat mentioning ‘weed’ lands pair in hot water

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a man and a woman for allegedly encouraging the use of marijuana, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 16).

Earlier this year, Manami Okada, a 37-year-old resident of Tokyo, and Ryoichi Noro, 32, allegedly made reference to the use of marijuana while using the OpenChat function on the smartphone app Line.

In the exchange, which was used by about 80 participants, a person going by the name “Mimi” wrote, “After all, weed is good.” Also in the chat was a person with the handle “Kanabi-kun.”

The suspects, both of no known occupation, admit to the allegations, police said.

According to police, about 80 persons participated in the chat. Noro, a resident of Kanagawa Prefecture, became the administrator of the chat in March.

Police launched an investigation after the exchange was discovered by a cyber patrol division.

Police are now investigating whether the suspects were selling