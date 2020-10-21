Lawmaker Akihiro Hatsushika to resign after non-prosecution for sexual assault

TOKYO (TR) – Akihiro Hatsushika, a member of the House of Representatives, has chosen to resign following his non-prosecution over the alleged sexual assault of a woman five years ago, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 20).

On Tuesday night, Hatsushika, a 50-year-old member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, revealed to supporters that he will resign on October 26.

In May of 2015, the lawmaker is alleged to have committed acts deemed obscene with the woman inside a taxi. A report on the incident appeared in weekly tabloid Shukan Bunshun two years later.

Last December, police sent Hatsushika to prosecutors over the incident. At the time, he denied the allegations.

Last month, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office did not prosecute Hatsushika.

At the time of the incident, Hatsushika was a member of Ishin no To (Japan Innovation Party), which is now defunct. He is currently serving his third term for the House of Representatives.