Land ministry staffer trespassed into woman’s residence to recover spy cam

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police have arrested a male staff member at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Land and Tourism for allegedly trespassing into the residence of a female acquaintance last week, reports Nikkan Sports (Apr. 28).

At around 1:00 a.m. on April 27, Shinsuke Sato, a 23-year-old staff member in a rivers and highway division, posed as the resident of the apartment of the woman, 26, in requesting to a locksmith that a duplicate card key be made.

Using the duplicate, Sato entered the residence to retrieve a hidden camera inside that he planted at an unspecified time in the past to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of the woman.

Sato searched through the apartment until about 3:00 a.m. “But I couldn’t find it,” the suspect told officers at the Tsu-Minami Police Station in surrendering at around 11:00 p.m. that same day.

Officers later accused the suspect of trespassing and theft of the duplicate key. Police are now investigating the circumstances behind the suspect’s planting of the camera.