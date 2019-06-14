Land ministry bureaucrat not prosecuted over alleged filming up woman’s skirt

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have have announced the non-prosecution of a male bureaucrat at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism over the alleged illicit filming of a woman at JR Tokyo Station last year, reports Nippon News Network (June 13).

At just past 12:00 a.m. on October 12, Tetsuo Mitarai, a 36-year-old section manager at the ministry, allegedly used a smartphone to film up the skirt of the woman, aged in her 20s, on an escalator at the station.

Mitarai, who was drunk at the time, denied the allegations upon his arrest. “I didn’t do tosatsu,” the suspect was quoted by police in referring to voyeur photography.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Mitarai. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

During the incident, another male commuter saw Mitarai behaving suspiciously. The male commuter then apprehended Mitarai and turned him over to station personnel.