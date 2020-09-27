Kyoto woman who put corpse of infant in sink ‘didn’t want husband to see’

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman who allegedly concealed the corpse of her newborn at her residence in Kyoto City earlier this month, reports the Kyoto Shimbun (Sept. 25).

At around 6:00 a.m. on September 15, Marino Motoyama, of no known occupation, allegedly hid the corpse of the boy inside the sink after she gave birth.

During questioning, Motoyama said that the child was not breathing upon her giving birth. “I wrapped [the child] in a bath towel, put [him] in a plastic bag and placed [it] on a shelf in the sink.”

However, the results of an autopsy said that the child was alive upon being born, police said. The cause of death is not known.

Motoyama lives with her husband and their son. They were unaware that she was pregnant, police said.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on September 25, Motoyama partially denied the allegations.

“I put the baby in the kitchen sink because I didn’t want my husband to see it,” the suspect was quoted by the Ukyo Police Station. “I was in a panic so I did not mean to hide the child.”