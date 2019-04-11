Kyoto: Woman stabbed by 2 men at residence

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police launched a manhunt after a woman was stabbed at an apartment building in Kyoto City’s Nakagyo Ward on Thursday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 11).

At around 10:30 a.m., the victim, aged in her 40s, tipped off police, saying two young men with whom she was acquaint anted stabbed her on a staircase of the building, located in the Toroyamacho area.

“Hand over money,” she said they reportedly demanded before fleeing. The woman suffered injuries to an arm and a knee in the slashing. She was conscious upon being transported to a hospital, according to the Nakagyo Police Station.

A knife with a 12-centimeter-long blade was found dropped on the first floor of the building, police said.

The men are believed to be in their 20s or 30s. Police are seeking their whereabouts on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.