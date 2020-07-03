Kyoto: Woman, 90, found murdered in residence

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have launched a murder case following the discovery of the body of an elderly woman inside her residence in Kyoto City earlier this week, reports Jiji Press (July 1).

At around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Setsuko Zenke, 90, was found collapsed inside her residence in the Kuzekamikuzecho area of Minami Ward by her daughter. She was later confirmed dead.

According to the Minami Police Station, Zenke had markings consistent with strangulation by a rope around her neck.



The results of an autopsy confirmed that assessment, revealing the cause of death to have been suffocation. Zenke is believed to have died earlier on the morning she was found, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (July 2).

On Wednesday, the daughter told Mainichi Broadcasting that the “front door was locked” when she arrived. She added that the balcony window was open, but that is not unusual.

Zenke suffered from a leg condition that caused her to remain in bed most of the time. Her daughter delivered meals to her every day.

However, at the time of discovery, Zenke was unconscious and sitting in front of a table in the living room.