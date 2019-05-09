Kyoto Tower receives bomb threat by ‘depressed’ woman

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a 57-year-old woman who allegedly made bomb threats at tourist attractions in Kyoto City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 8).

At around 5:00 p.m., the woman telephoned Kyoto Tower, located in Shimogyo Ward. “I planted a bomb on the viewing platform. It will detonate at 6:00 p.m.,” she said.

Police officers then searched the area but found no suspicious items. At around 5:10 p.m., a similar call was placed to the Kyoto Aquarium. However, no suspicious items were located there as well.

Thereafter, the woman, a resident of Osaka City, telephoned police to confess to the crimes. She was later accused of disrupting business operations. “I felt depressed and I thought it would be okay to get caught,” the woman was quoted by the Shimogyo Police Station.