Kyoto taxi driver assaulted by drunk passenger



KYOTO (TR) – A passenger who assaulted and injured a taxi driver in Kyoto City in July has been sent to prosecutors, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Aug. 9).

In dashcam footage, the unnamed male passenger, who was drunk, leans forward from the backseat and hits the driver with a bag while berating him.

Sensing danger, the driver got out of the vehicle and tried to call the police, but the passenger pushed him down, causing an injury to his spine.

“He threatened me, saying he would destroy my family,” the driver said.

On Monday, police sent the passenger to the prosecutor on suspicion of inflicting injury. The suspect admits to the allegations, police said.