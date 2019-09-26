Kyoto: Man posed as cop in ¥7 million swindle of elderly woman

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police are searching for a man who posed as a police officer in the swindle of 7 million yen from an elderly woman in Muko City earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 19).

On September 12, the woman, 75, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be a member of law enforcement. “Your bank account has been defrauded of 1 million yen,” the caller said.

Later, the man claimed to be a police officer when he visited the residence of the woman, who lives alone, and collected three bank cards, the Muko-machi Police Station said.

In collecting the cards, the man swapped her cards with other cards in his possession while her attention was diverted. The genuine cards were then used to withdraw 7 million yen in cash.

After a family member discovered the ruse, the woman contacted police.