Kyoto: Man out on bail leads police on chase

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 16, 2019

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police arrested a 27-year-old man, out on bail on drug-related charges, after he attempted to flee capture over another crime in Kyoto City last week, reports TBS News (July 12).

At around 11:20 a.m. on July 12, police received a tip about a “suspicious vehicle” on a road in Kamigyo Ward.

Officers arriving at a nearby supermarket parking lot then attempted to question the driver of the vehicle, Toshiki Sawa, on a voluntary basis about whether the license plates were forged.

However, Sawa sped off in the vehicle despite ramming it into another parked car. Afterward, the suspect abandoned the vehicle on a road and fled on foot.

Toshiki Sawa
Toshiki Sawa fled from police in Kyoto City’s Kamigyo Ward on July 12 (Twitter)

At around 12:35 p.m., officers apprehended Sawa after he entered a residence. “Since it was bad for me to get caught while out on bail, I fled,” the suspect was quoted by the Kamigyo Police Station in admitting to trespassing charges.

Last December, police arrested Sawa, a resident of Shiga Prefecture, for violating the Stimulants Control Law.

