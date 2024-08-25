 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kyoto man, 78, suspected of fatally slashing neck of female acquaintance

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 26, 2024

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Metropolitan Police have arrested a 78-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of an elderly female acquaintance in her apartment in over the weekend, reports Kyodo News (Aug. 25).

At just after 9:00 p.m. on August 24, Yoshinobu Hori allegedly used something similar to a knife to slash the neck of Masae Adachi, 71, inside her residence in Kita Ward.

The next day, Hori called a police station. “I visited my acquaintance’s house at 10:00 p.m. last night and she was dead,” he said at around 1:40 p.m.

When officers subsequently rushed to Adachi’s house, they found her lying face-up in a room on the first floor. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

The woman’s neck had a wound that appeared to have been caused by a knife-like object, police said.

Thereafter, Hori, who also lives in Kita Ward, confessed to charges of murder.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

