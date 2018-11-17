Kyoto: Man, 45, arrested over stabbing at supermarket

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of a female employee at a supermarket in Kyoto City, reports NHK (Nov. 17).

On Friday afternoon, police apprehended Hiroyuki inside his apartment in Sakyo Ward. He was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations.

At just past 2:00 p.m. that day, emergency services were alerted to an outlet of supermarket Izumiya about “a man with a knife” on the first floor.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found the woman — later identified as a 35-year-old part-time employee — collapsed near a register with six stab wounds to the back and one to the back of her head.

The woman was transported to a hospital in a conscious state, police said.

After the incident, Fujii, who was attired in a cap and breathing mask, fled the scene. He later barricaded himself inside the nearby residence. Officers apprehended him a short time later.