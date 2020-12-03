Kyoto: Man, 40, suspected of sexually assaulting woman in apartment

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 40-year-old for man over the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside in Kyoto City earlier this year, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Dec. 3).

In June, Yoshitaka Saito, of no known occupation, allegedly broke into the apartment of the 24-year-old woman in the Yoshida area of Sakyo Ward.

After holding a knife up to the woman, a university student, he punched her in the face while sexually assaulting her.

The woman suffered light injuries, including a bruise to the face, the Kawabata Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Saito admitted to breaking into the residence. “But my purpose was not [to commit] obscene [acts],” the suspect told police.

Police believe Saito climbed over a wall to gain access to the apartment building. He then entered the woman’s unit through an unlocked window.

When the woman washed her face in the bathroom sink, the suspect suddenly appeared behind her.