Kyoto: Gion club employee suspected in ¥6 million theft

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee at a club in Kyoto City over the alleged theft of more than 6 million yen, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Feb. 24).

On the afternoon and evening of January, Katsuya Hamada twice entered the club, located in the Gion area, and stole a bottle of champagne valued at 260,000 yen and 5.43 million yen in cash from safe.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of theft, Hamada admitted to the allegations.

According to the Higashiyama Police Station, the club was not open at the time of the crime. The suspect used a duplicate key to gain access to the premises.

After the incident, the whereabouts of Hamada became unknown. However, an officer located the suspect at a pachinko parlor in Osaka City on February 23.