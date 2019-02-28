 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kyoto: Garbage collector admits ‘drinking chuhai’ before fatal accident

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 28, 2019

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested the 60-year-old male driver of a garbage truck who has admitting to drinking alcohol prior to a fatal crash in Kyoto City on Tuesday, reports (Feb. 27).

At around 5:50 p.m., the truck driven by Toshiyuki Shirai struck bicyclist Ikumasa Urata, 60, at an intersection in Kita Ward, delivering a strong blow to the victim’s head.

Urata was transported to a hospital where he was confirmed dead, according to the Kita Police Station.

Officers later arrested Shirai on suspicion of accidental infliction of injury.

A breath analysis for alcohol conducted on Shirai gave a result that exceeded the standard value. “While collecting garbage, I drank a can of chuhai,” the suspect was quoted in referring to a cocktail composed of the distilled spirit shochu.

A garbage collector struck and killed a bicyclist in Kyoto City on Tuesday (Twitter)

According to witness, Shirai went through a red light, striking Urata as he pedaled on a pedestrian crossing. “The light changed to red, but I thought I could make it,” the suspect said.

Police are investigating whether to change the charges to involuntary manslaughter and adding drunk driving.

Published in Crime, Japan, Kyoto and News

