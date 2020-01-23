Kyoto forestry manager accused of groping 2 women, 1 school girl

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a manager at a prefectural forestry technology center over the alleged molestation of three females inside train carriages last year, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Jan. 22).

In October and November, Yoshihiro Murata, 59, allegedly touched the lower bodies of the three females — two women (one aged 59) and a high school girl — inside carriages of the Sanin Main Line.

The suspect, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, denies the allegations. “I konw nothing,” the suspect was quoted. “I do not recall [the matter].”

The matter emerged after the school girl used her smartphone to film Murata committing the act. She then reported the matter to police.

An officer on patrol later apprehended Murata after seeing him allegedly grab the thighs of the other two women while they were seated inside a carriage.

“We want to deal [with the matter] strictly as soon as we can confirm the facts,” a representative of the Kyoto prefectural government was quoted.