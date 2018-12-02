Kyoto: Drunk school principal trespasses into women’s bath, urinates

KYOTO (TR) – The male vice-principal of a high school in Chiba Prefecture submitted his resignation after he trespassed into a women’s bath in Kyoto City during a field trip last month. The incident took place after he had been drinking, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 1).

At around 9:45 p.m. on November 23, the vice-principal of Ichihara Chuo High School, 61, entered the women’s bath at a ryokan inn in Sakyo Ward. He then urinated in a washing area.

According to the school, the bath was closed at the time of the incident. However, three high school students were preparing to leave the dressing area.

Several hours before the incident, the vice-principal went drinking at the ryokan with about 10 teachers. During the session, they enjoyed wine and sake. He entered the bath after stopped in his room to take a nap, the school said.

The suspect was in Kyoto to lead a four-day, three night field trip for second-year students that included about 250 persons. The following day, the vice-principal submitted his resignation. On November 27, the principal offered an apology to parents of the students at a meeting.

“Since I was drunk I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the school. “I did not intend to be a Peeping Tom.”