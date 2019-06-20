Kyoto: Drunk priest accused of molesting woman

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police on Thursday arrested a priest who while intoxicated is alleged to have molested a woman in Kyoto City’s Higashiyama Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 20).

At around 12:35 a.m., Takamichi Saito, 33, allegedly came up from behind the female bar employee, 42, and grabbed both of her breasts as she commuted home. When she turned around, he fondled her chest again.

After the woman let out a scream, a passerby tipped off police. The woman was not hurt in the incident, according to the Higashiyama Police Station.

Officers arriving at the scene arrested Saito on suspicion of indecent assault. During questioning, Saito, who had been drinking, partially denied the allegations, police said.