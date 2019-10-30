Kyoto cop accused of producing child pornography

KYOTO (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old officer stationed in Kameoke City, Kyoto Prefecture over the alleged production of child pornography, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 29).

Between August 19 and 22, Shohei Takebashi allegedly received 6 photographs and two videos showing the girl, a 15-year-old resident of Hyogo Prefecture, with her lower body exposed to his smartphone via a social-networking service.

Takebashi, a sergeant stationed at the Kameoka Police Station, admits to the allegations, police said.

Takebashi surfaced as a person of interest after the parent of another girl living in Hiroshima consulted with police in early May.

An examination of the smartphone of the suspect revealed several folders named after women that contained images deemed obscene, police said.

“We will Respond strictly based on the results of the investigation,” a representative of the Kyoto Prefectural Police was quoted.