Kyoto cop accused of possessing marijuana

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old officer stationed in over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Jiji Press (July 6).

At around 7:45 p.m. on July 5, officers conducting a separate investigation found two bags containing an unspecified amount of marijuana at the family home of Wataru Umekita in Moriguchi City, Osaka Prefecture. Officers also found a smoking pipe.

“I had it at home to smoke,” Umekita was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

In June, Kyoto police began an investigation over the alleged theft of a wristwatch at a police academy. The course of the investigation led them to Umekita.

Umekita joined the force in April. While in high school, the suspect participated in judo. In 2014, he won the World Junior Championships U21 in Florida.