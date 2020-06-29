 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kumamoto: Teacher not prosecuted over theft of women’s underwear

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 29, 2020

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Prosecutors last week announced the non-prosecution of a male teacher over the alleged theft of women’s underwear in the town of Ozu, reports Fuji News Network (June 25).

In February, the teacher, 32, allegedly took three items, including a women’s garment and a towel, from a coin-operated machine at a laundromat.

At the time of his arrest, the teacher denied the allegations. Later, the case was put on hold and the teacher released.

On June 24, prosecutors with the Kumamoto District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of the teacher. “[We will] refrain from responding,” prosecutors said in commenting on the reason for the non-prosecution.

