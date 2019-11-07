 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kumamoto: Taxi driver accused of molesting university student

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 7, 2019

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested a male taxi driver over the alleged molestation of a female university student who was a passenger, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 7).

In the early morning of a day in September, Junichi Matsushita, 61, allegedly fondled the lower body of the girl, 18, while his cab was stopped at a signal in Kita Ward.

Matsushita, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations. “There is no question that I touched one part of her lower body, but I just gave a massage,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, the suspect told the girl, “If you get tired, I’ll give you a massage.” Afterward, the girl remembered his name and provided it to police.

