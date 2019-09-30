Kumamoto: Senior citizens’ home staffers stabbed by patient

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Two staff members at a senior citizens’ home in Koshi City were stabbed by a male patient on Sunday, police said, reports TV Kumamoto (Sept. 29).

At around 11:30 a.m., Kenichi Sawamura, 86, allegedly used a knife with a 15-centimeter-long blade to stab the woman, 59, in the back, at home Mube on Sato. Sawamura also slashed a male staff member in the hand.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Sawamura, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations. “I stabbed [her], but I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Sawamura consulted with them about a money-related problem last month.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.