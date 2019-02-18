 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kumamoto: Government staffer accused of paying high school girl for sex

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 18, 2019

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 52-year-old male staff member for the prefectural government for allegedly paying a high school girl for sex last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 18).

In the middle of February, Takahiro Matsuoka, who oversees a marine products division at the government, allegedly paid the girl, then 16, to engage in acts deemed obscene inside a parked vehicle in Kita Ward while knowing she was a minor.

Matsuoka, who has been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution law, denies the allegations. “I didn’t do it,” the suspect was quoted by the Yatsushiro Police Station.

According to police, Matsuoka met the girl on a social-networking service.

The incident is the second for Matsuoka. In 2015, he was accused of molesting another school girl at JR Kumamoto Station.

A summary court subsequently ordered Matsuoka to pay a fine of 200,000 yen. The prefectural government also suspended him from work for five months.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »