Kumamoto: Ex-high school soccer coach accused of sex with boy

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 1, 2019

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested the former coach of a high school soccer team for engaging in sex acts with a boy last year, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 28).

At the end of April, Shoichi Yamashiro, 61, who is employed in the real estate industry, allegedly engaged in sex acts with the boy at a residence in the Nagatamachi area of Yatsushiro City while knowing he was a minor.

Yamashiro, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act regarding obscene acts, admits to the allegations.

The arrest is the second for Yamashiro. On February 22, police accused him for trespassing into the residence of a company employee in the southern part of the prefecture for the purpose of molestation. During the investigation, the incident involving the boy emerged.

Until January, Yamashiro was the coach of the team, which made at least one appearance in the All Japan High School Soccer Tournament.

