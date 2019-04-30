Kumamoto: Drunk civil servant accused of molesting woman in shopping arcade

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefecfural Police arrested a 26-year-old male civil servant over the alleged molestation of a woman in a shopping arcade in Kumamoto City on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 28).

At around 3:20 a.m., Kentaro Ikeda, a staff member for Nagasaki City, allegedly came up from behind the woman, 23, in the arcade and fondled her chest and other parts of her body.

The woman was not hurt in the incident, according to the Kumamoto-Chuo Police Station.

Ikeda, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “After getting drunk, I got a little bold,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The suspect was not acquainted with the suspect. He was visiting Kumamoto with an acquaintance.