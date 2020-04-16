 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Korean national suspected of coming to Japan for burglaries

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 16, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Korean national who is suspected of coming to Japan to carry out burglaries, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 15).

In January, Lee Hodoku allegedly trespassed into the residence and stole about 7.7 million yen in cash and jewels, including a ring, valued at around 600,00 yen.

Upon his arrest, Lee denied the allegations. “I know nothing [about the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Hodoku Lee (Twitter)

The arrest is at least the suspect’s second. In January, police arrested Lee as he attempted to leave Japan via Narita International Airport. In that case, he was alleged to have attempted to burglarize another residence.

Police suspect that Lee repeatedly entered Japan to carry out similar crimes in which the value of lost property totals at least 15 million yen.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

