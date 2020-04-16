Korean national suspected of coming to Japan for burglaries

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Korean national who is suspected of coming to Japan to carry out burglaries, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 15).

In January, Lee Hodoku allegedly trespassed into the residence and stole about 7.7 million yen in cash and jewels, including a ring, valued at around 600,00 yen.

Upon his arrest, Lee denied the allegations. “I know nothing [about the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

The arrest is at least the suspect’s second. In January, police arrested Lee as he attempted to leave Japan via Narita International Airport. In that case, he was alleged to have attempted to burglarize another residence.

Police suspect that Lee repeatedly entered Japan to carry out similar crimes in which the value of lost property totals at least 15 million yen.